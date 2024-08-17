Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1723906145

Watford vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vicarage Road

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 13:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Watford face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723906095

Watford vs Stoke City

First Half ends, Watford 0, Stoke City 0.

17 August 2024 15:48
1723905759

Watford vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Ryan Andrews (Watford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Edo Kayembe following a corner.

17 August 2024 15:42
1723905713

Watford vs Stoke City

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Junior Tchamadeu.

17 August 2024 15:41
1723905691

Watford vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. Million Manhoef (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

17 August 2024 15:41
1723905613

Watford vs Stoke City

Foul by Ryan Andrews (Watford).

17 August 2024 15:40
1723905575

Watford vs Stoke City

Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).

17 August 2024 15:39
1723905506

Watford vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.

17 August 2024 15:38
1723905428

Watford vs Stoke City

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 15:37
1723905311

Watford vs Stoke City

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Emre Tezgel.

17 August 2024 15:35
1723905244

Watford vs Stoke City

Vakoun Bayo (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17 August 2024 15:34

