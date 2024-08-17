Watford vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Watford face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
First Half ends, Watford 0, Stoke City 0.
Attempt missed. Ryan Andrews (Watford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Edo Kayembe following a corner.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Junior Tchamadeu.
Attempt saved. Million Manhoef (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ryan Andrews (Watford).
Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).
Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Dele-Bashiru.
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Emre Tezgel.
Vakoun Bayo (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
