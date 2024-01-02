Wayne Rooney hits out at Birmingham City’s lack of patience after sacking

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wayne Rooney does not believe he was given enough time to succeed as manager of Birmingham City.

The former England captain was in charge of the Championship side for just 83 days, having been appointed on 11 October, with the Blues sixth in the table.

The decision to dismiss John Eustace, the previous boss was controversial at the time, and since Rooney took over the club have slipped from the play-off places into 20th, suffering nine defeats in 15 matches.

Rooney however had his own say after the sacking: “I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

“Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

Rooney has had a mixed managerial career since he was appointed Derby manager in January 2021 following a spell as a player-coach caretaker manager, and saved them from relegation by a single point four months later.

Derby were then docked 21 points for being in administration and handed a transfer embargo, and when the club was relegated to League One following the 2021-22 season, Rooney left the club.

In July 2022 Rooney moved to the MLS with DC United but saw just two wins from the final 14 games of the season with the club bottom of the regional Eastern Conference.

In his managerial career overall, Rooney has taken charge of 152 matches, winning 41, drawing 38 and losing 73.