Wayne Rooney has been confirmed as Birmingham City’s new boss on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The former England skipper replaces the sacked John Eustace after leaving DC United last week.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Birmingham City at such an exciting time. It is very clear that they have a plan and are committed to realising their ambition for the club,” the ex-Manchester United striker said.

“We are fully aligned on what is expected. I have been building my managerial career, putting myself in challenging environments, to get me ready for this opportunity. It’s a project that gives me a sense of purpose and I can’t wait to get started.”