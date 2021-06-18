Wembley Stadium will host thousands of fans tonight as England and Scotland meet in their Euro 2020 showdown.

Wembley has a capacity of 90,000 but current UK government rules limit the number of spectators to a quarter of its capacity, meaning 22,500 fans will be inside the stadium tonight.

Thousands more Scottish fans travelled to London for the game despite official pleas for them to stay away. Wembley will play host to 40,000 supporters in the later knockout games, with the stadium set to host the semi-finals and final in July.

England won their opening game at Wembley against Croatia 1-0 while Scotland were defeated 2-0 by Czech Republic.

Meanwhile Uefa has made a contingency plan for the final unless Britain agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules. "There is always a contingency plan but we are confident that the final week will be held in London," Uefa said in a statement.