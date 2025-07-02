France coach quoted Einstein before dropping captain Wendie Renard from Euro 2025 squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France’s captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer were dropped by head coach Laurent Bonadei before Euro 2025, leaving Les Bleues without their two most experienced players as they play England, Wales and Netherlands in Group D.

Renard and Le Sommer were left out by Bonadei for France’s Nations League games against Switzerland and Iceland before the Euros and did not return to make his 23-player squad.

Centre-back Renard, 34, has played 168 times for France and captained her country at last summer’s home Olympic Games in France, while Le Sommer has scored a record 94 goals in 200 appearances.

France have never won a major international tournament and Bonadei, who was assistant to Herve Renard at the 2023 World Cup and Olympics before taking the reins, defended his decision by saying it had been planned for some time.

“These are tough choices,” Bonadei said last month. “They are difficult to make and difficult to announce to the players. It’s a decision that’s hard to hear, hard to understand and almost impossible for them to accept because they’re legendary players for the French team.

“I didn’t make this decision on the spur of the moment. You’d think, given the timing, that this is crazy but it’s not. As Einstein said: ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.’ I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.

open image in gallery France head coach Laurent Bonadei ( Getty Images )

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about since the start of the season. When I announced that everyone had a chance, that no one was indispensable, in my mind it wasn’t just about giving young players a chance but also players who had suffered psychologically after the Olympic Games and making sure that everyone was involved.”

France play holders England in their opening game of the Euros on Saturday in the tournament’s ‘group of death’. Centre-back Griedge Mbock has been named as France’s captain, having been vice-captain behind Renard at the last Olympics.