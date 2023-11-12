Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from wohninvest WESERSTADION
Follow live coverage as Werder Bremen face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Farès Chaïbi tries a through ball, but Aurélio Buta is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Anthony Jung.
Marvin Ducksch (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Farès Chaïbi tries a through ball, but Ellyes Skhiri is caught offside.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Marco Friedl.
Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
