Liveupdated1699808583

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from wohninvest WESERSTADION

Luke Baker
Sunday 12 November 2023 15:30
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Werder Bremen face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1699808561

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Farès Chaïbi tries a through ball, but Aurélio Buta is caught offside.

12 November 2023 17:02
1699808235

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt missed. Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

12 November 2023 16:57
1699808168

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12 November 2023 16:56
1699808125

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 November 2023 16:55
1699808089

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Anthony Jung.

12 November 2023 16:54
1699807945

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Marvin Ducksch (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12 November 2023 16:52
1699807891

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12 November 2023 16:51
1699807824

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Farès Chaïbi tries a through ball, but Ellyes Skhiri is caught offside.

12 November 2023 16:50
1699807783

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Marco Friedl.

12 November 2023 16:49
1699807779

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

12 November 2023 16:49

