Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from wohninvest WESERSTADION
Follow live coverage as Werder Bremen face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Sheraldo Becker is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marco Friedl.
Rafael Borré (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Diogo Leite tries a through ball, but Kevin Behrens is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen).
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt tries a through ball, but Marvin Ducksch is caught offside.
Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marco Friedl.
Foul by Robin Gosens (1. FC Union Berlin).
Attempt saved. Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sheraldo Becker.
