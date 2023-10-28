Jump to content

Liveupdated1698500643

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from wohninvest WESERSTADION

Luke Baker
Saturday 28 October 2023 13:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Werder Bremen face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698500512

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Brenden Aaronson tries a through ball, but Sheraldo Becker is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:41
1698500430

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marco Friedl.

28 October 2023 14:40
1698500406

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Rafael Borré (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 October 2023 14:40
1698500370

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Offside, 1. FC Union Berlin. Diogo Leite tries a through ball, but Kevin Behrens is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:39
1698500348

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Attempt missed. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

28 October 2023 14:39
1698500290

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Foul by Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen).

28 October 2023 14:38
1698500223

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Leonardo Bittencourt tries a through ball, but Marvin Ducksch is caught offside.

28 October 2023 14:37
1698500066

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Marco Friedl.

28 October 2023 14:34
1698499992

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Foul by Robin Gosens (1. FC Union Berlin).

28 October 2023 14:33
1698499924

Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin

Attempt saved. Christopher Trimmel (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sheraldo Becker.

28 October 2023 14:32

