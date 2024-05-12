✕ Close Leicester City lift trophy as fans light streets up blue during victory parade

West Brom take on Southampton at The Hawthorns today in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Both sides lost three successive games coming into the final match of the season, before earning wins on the last day. The Saints’ victory over Leeds United was a particularly timely confidence boost coming into the play-offs, and Russell Martin will hope his side can carry that momentum into this tie.

Carlos Corberan’s side have a strong home record to call upon in this first leg, but while West Brom finished only one place below fourth-placed Saints in the regular season standings, their opponents challenged for automatic promotion and finished a dozen points clear of the Baggies, beating them home and away.

