West Brom v Southampton LIVE: Championship play-off team news and line-ups ahead of semi-final first leg
Southampton finished 12 points ahead of West Brom but the Baggies will look to make home advantage count ahead of next week’s second leg
West Brom take on Southampton at The Hawthorns today in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.
Both sides lost three successive games coming into the final match of the season, before earning wins on the last day. The Saints’ victory over Leeds United was a particularly timely confidence boost coming into the play-offs, and Russell Martin will hope his side can carry that momentum into this tie.
Carlos Corberan’s side have a strong home record to call upon in this first leg, but while West Brom finished only one place below fourth-placed Saints in the regular season standings, their opponents challenged for automatic promotion and finished a dozen points clear of the Baggies, beating them home and away.
Follow the score and latest updates from West Brom vs Southampton below, following the earlier tie between Norwich and Leeds. You can get all the latest football predictions and odds here.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
27 mins: Given the form with which both of these teams entered the play-offs, this first 27 minutes is perhaps not much of a surprise.
A lack of quality in the final third and with two legs, both sides don’t look particularly keen to push the pace just yet.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
22 mins: Nunez has space on the edge of the box to wind up an effort but his left-footed short whizzes well over the bar.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
19 mins: Another free-kick is taken short but Giannoulis’ low ball into the box is cleared away for a free-kick. A scrappy encounter so far but Leeds struggling to just clear their lines and inviting some unwanted pressure on their goal.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
17 mins: Leeds give away a cheap free-kick in an enticing area for Sara but the Norwich midfielder doesn’t catch the strike cleanly and Meslier claims it with ease.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
15 mins: It’s been a quiet start for Sargent but gets up well there to meet a cross although the American can’t direct his eventual effort on target.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
13 mins: Leeds’ first corner of the game is swung in by Summerville but Rodon can’t connect at the near post. The ball falls to Gnonto on the edge of the box but his low, drilled effort can’t find its way through the swarm of bodies in the box.
Norwich look to break up the pitch, as they’ve done so well all season, but Leeds do well to get bodies back and thwart the attack.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
10 mins: We wondered whether Gray’s inclusion today would see Leeds move to a more balanced 4-3-3 formation, but the early signs seem to suggest otherwise.
The youngster is positioned in a far more attacking position - supporting Rutter up front - and it looks like Leeds have stuck with their usual 4-2-3-1 set-up.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
6 mins: CHANCE! Gnonto is afforded far too much time down the Leeds right and fires a low ball across the box which arrives at the feet of Rutter in the box.
It’s a great chance for the Leeds striker but he fluffs his line and misses the ball.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
5 mins: A positive start from Norwich in front of their home fans and they’re almost gifted a chance as Byram heads it back towards Meslier.
Thankfully for Leeds there is just enough on it and the keeper can clear.
Norwich 0-0 Leeds
3 mins: An early Norwich corner is whipped into the near post from Sara but Leeds clear it away.
