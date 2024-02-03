Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1706975285

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Saturday 03 February 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Birmingham City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706975197

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

3 February 2024 15:46
1706975164

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Offside, Birmingham City. Jay Stansfield is caught offside.

3 February 2024 15:46
1706975045

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Offside, Birmingham City. Jay Stansfield is caught offside.

3 February 2024 15:44
1706974966

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Hand ball by Kevin Long (Birmingham City).

3 February 2024 15:42
1706974927

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

3 February 2024 15:42
1706974748

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

3 February 2024 15:39
1706974711

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Attempt saved. Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andre Dozzell.

3 February 2024 15:38
1706974588

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

3 February 2024 15:36
1706974581

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).

3 February 2024 15:36
1706974518

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

3 February 2024 15:35

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in