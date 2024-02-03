West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Birmingham City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ethan Laird.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ethan Laird.
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Offside, Birmingham City. Jay Stansfield is caught offside.
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Offside, Birmingham City. Jay Stansfield is caught offside.
Hand ball by Kevin Long (Birmingham City).
Hand ball by Kevin Long (Birmingham City).
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Attempt saved. Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andre Dozzell.
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
Lee Buchanan (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
