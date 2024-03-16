Jump to content

Liveupdated1710602644

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 March 2024 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Bristol City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1710602586

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Hand ball by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City).

16 March 2024 15:23
1710602494

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jed Wallace is caught offside.

16 March 2024 15:21
1710602341

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

16 March 2024 15:19
1710602280

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Offside, Bristol City. Jason Knight is caught offside.

16 March 2024 15:18
1710602142

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Offside, Bristol City. Tommy Conway is caught offside.

16 March 2024 15:15
1710601924

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Attempt saved. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

16 March 2024 15:12
1710601820

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

16 March 2024 15:10
1710601524

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16 March 2024 15:05
1710601414

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16 March 2024 15:03
1710601333

West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

First Half begins.

16 March 2024 15:02

