West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Hawthorns
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Bristol City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Hand ball by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City).
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jed Wallace is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Townsend.
Offside, Bristol City. Jason Knight is caught offside.
Offside, Bristol City. Tommy Conway is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Mark Sykes (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Zak Vyner.
Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First Half begins.
