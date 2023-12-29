Jump to content

Liveupdated1703882583

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Friday 29 December 2023 19:15
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Leeds United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1703882487

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.

29 December 2023 20:41
1703882485

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

29 December 2023 20:41
1703882338

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

29 December 2023 20:38
1703882337

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross.

29 December 2023 20:38
1703882305

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville.

29 December 2023 20:38
1703882272

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Liam Cooper.

29 December 2023 20:37
1703882156

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

29 December 2023 20:35
1703882152

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Joe Rodon (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 December 2023 20:35
1703882071

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sam Byram.

29 December 2023 20:34
1703882056

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

29 December 2023 20:34

