West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Hawthorns
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Leeds United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt with a cross.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Crysencio Summerville.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).
Joe Rodon (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sam Byram.
Attempt blocked. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
