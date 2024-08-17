West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Hawthorns
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Leeds United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Leeds United 0.
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Leeds United 0.
Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Ousmane Diakité replaces Jayson Molumby.
Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).
Foul by Torbjørn Heggem (West Bromwich Albion).
