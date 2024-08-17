Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1723901285

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 August 2024 10:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Leeds United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1723901245

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Leeds United 0.

17 August 2024 14:27
1723901206

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Leeds United 0.

17 August 2024 14:26
1723901182

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

17 August 2024 14:26
1723901127

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Ousmane Diakité replaces Jayson Molumby.

17 August 2024 14:25
1723901097

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

17 August 2024 14:24
1723901096

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17 August 2024 14:24
1723901014

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17 August 2024 14:23
1723900999

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

17 August 2024 14:23
1723900915

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).

17 August 2024 14:21
1723900843

West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United

Foul by Torbjørn Heggem (West Bromwich Albion).

17 August 2024 14:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in