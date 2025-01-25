Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Portsmouth in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 5, Portsmouth 1.

25 January 2025 16:55

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 5, Portsmouth 1.

25 January 2025 16:52

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 5, Portsmouth 1. Thomas Waddingham (Portsmouth) right footed shot from very close range.

25 January 2025 16:51

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Attempt saved. Thomas Waddingham (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

25 January 2025 16:51

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Andre Dozzell (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum Lang with a cross.

25 January 2025 16:51

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Callum Styles (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Uros Racic.

25 January 2025 16:49

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Fourth official has announced 3 minutes of added time.

25 January 2025 16:49

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jordan Williams.

25 January 2025 16:46

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

25 January 2025 16:44

West Bromwich Albion vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

25 January 2025 16:44

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in