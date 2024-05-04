Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714829284

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829248

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston North End 0.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829181

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston North End 0.

4 May 2024 14:26
1714829033

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828981

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828870

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

4 May 2024 14:21
1714828858

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Delay in match because of an injury Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

4 May 2024 14:20
1714828700

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Offside, Preston North End. Milutin Osmajic is caught offside.

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828600

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Grady Diangana.

4 May 2024 14:16
1714828591

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Josh Maja replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.

4 May 2024 14:16
1714828566

West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End

Substitution, Preston North End. Ched Evans replaces Will Keane.

4 May 2024 14:16

