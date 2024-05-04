West Bromwich Albion vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Hawthorns
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston North End 0.
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston North End 0.
Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips.
John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).
Offside, Preston North End. Milutin Osmajic is caught offside.
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Grady Diangana.
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Josh Maja replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.
Substitution, Preston North End. Ched Evans replaces Will Keane.
