West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Rotherham United 0.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Rotherham United 0. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Penalty conceded by Lee Peltier (Rotherham United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Attempt missed. Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Tom Fellows is caught offside.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Attempt missed. Cafú (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United
Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
