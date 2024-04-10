Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1712778724

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Wednesday 10 April 2024 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1712778669

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Rotherham United 0.

10 April 2024 20:51
1712778538

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Rotherham United 0. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

10 April 2024 20:48
1712778457

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Penalty conceded by Lee Peltier (Rotherham United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

10 April 2024 20:47
1712778443

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Attempt blocked. Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

10 April 2024 20:47
1712778369

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

10 April 2024 20:46
1712778281

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Tom Fellows is caught offside.

10 April 2024 20:44
1712778201

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Cafú (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

10 April 2024 20:43
1712778117

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

10 April 2024 20:41
1712778068

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10 April 2024 20:41
1712777962

West Bromwich Albion vs Rotherham United

Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

10 April 2024 20:39

