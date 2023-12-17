West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Hawthorns
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Stoke City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke City 1.
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke City 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jayson Molumby with a cross following a corner.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.
Attempt blocked. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pipa.
Attempt saved. Pipa (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Fellows with a cross.
Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack Bonham.
