Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702821605

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Sunday 17 December 2023 11:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Stoke City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702821413

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke City 1.

17 December 2023 13:56
1702821227

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Stoke City 1.

17 December 2023 13:53
1702821195

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

17 December 2023 13:53
1702821158

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Delay in match because of an injury Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City).

17 December 2023 13:52
1702821154

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Attempt missed. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jayson Molumby with a cross following a corner.

17 December 2023 13:52
1702821131

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ki-Jana Hoever.

17 December 2023 13:52
1702821128

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Attempt blocked. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pipa.

17 December 2023 13:52
1702821037

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Attempt saved. Pipa (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Fellows with a cross.

17 December 2023 13:50
1702820929

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Foul by Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion).

17 December 2023 13:48
1702820896

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jack Bonham.

17 December 2023 13:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in