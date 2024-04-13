Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1713019025

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Hawthorns

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 14:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Sunderland in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1713019002

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion).

13 April 2024 15:36
1713018920

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Attempt saved. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mikey Johnston with a cross.

13 April 2024 15:35
1713018860

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Foul by Callum Styles (Sunderland).

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018859

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13 April 2024 15:34
1713018825

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Trai Hume (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

13 April 2024 15:33
1713018817

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 April 2024 15:33
1713018771

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

13 April 2024 15:32
1713018511

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion).

13 April 2024 15:28
1713018318

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

13 April 2024 15:25
1713018224

West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13 April 2024 15:23

