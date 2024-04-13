West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Hawthorns
Follow live coverage as West Bromwich Albion face Sunderland in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion).
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Attempt saved. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mikey Johnston with a cross.
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Foul by Callum Styles (Sunderland).
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Nathaniel Chalobah (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Trai Hume (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Foul by Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion).
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
West Bromwich Albion vs Sunderland
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
