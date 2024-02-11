West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

✕ Close Arteta responds to "celebration police" comments from pundits

Arsenal travel to West Ham looking to keep pace in the Premier League title race, while Mikel Arteta’s side are also out for revenge after losing both games they have played against the Hammers this season.

The Gunners were beaten by David Moyes’s team in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as well as in the Premier League in late December, with the visitors won 2-0 at the Emirates in what looked to be a major dent in Arsenal’s title bid.

But Arteta’s side have found form in recent weeks, and travel to the London Stadium on the back of an impressive victory over leaders Liverpool last weekend. West Ham, meanwhile, have not won since beating Arsenal on December 28 and are winless in six in all competitions, although they could go sixth with a win.

