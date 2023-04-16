(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Arsenal in the Premier League today.

Mikel Arteta’s side let two points slip in the title race last time out as they gave up a two-goal lead to draw at Liverpool and were fortunate to not lose in the end. Even so they sit top of the table but their lead has been cut to three points, after Man City won on Saturday with ease against Leicester.

West Ham, meanwhile, have put three points between themselves and the bottom three after winning two of their last three matches but David Moyes’ side still sit only 15th and can ill-afford too many more slip-ups. They have won only six of their 15 home league games this term.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: