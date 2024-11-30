✕ Close West Ham will cause problems - Arteta

Arsenal travel across the capital to face West Ham in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to keep up the chase on leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners have eased to big wins over Nottingham Forest and Sporting since the international break, and they sit fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea. Nevertheless, Arteta has already spoken on his side’s title challenge, maintaining that they need to be near-flawless in order to catch the league leaders.

And that continues today against a Hammers side who have been struggling in the league, with Julen Lopetegui’s side sitting in 14th despite their win over Newcastle last time out.

Follow updates from Arsenal v West Ham below.