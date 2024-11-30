West Ham v Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups amid Gabriel doubts for Premier League clash
Arsenal could go second with a win over the Hammers, who sit in 14th after last week’s win over Newcastle
Arsenal travel across the capital to face West Ham in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to keep up the chase on leaders Liverpool.
The Gunners have eased to big wins over Nottingham Forest and Sporting since the international break, and they sit fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea. Nevertheless, Arteta has already spoken on his side’s title challenge, maintaining that they need to be near-flawless in order to catch the league leaders.
And that continues today against a Hammers side who have been struggling in the league, with Julen Lopetegui’s side sitting in 14th despite their win over Newcastle last time out.
Follow updates from Arsenal v West Ham below.
Arsenal make Mikel Arteta proud after smashing Sporting in Champions League
Here’s the report from Arsenal’s last match...
Arsenal delivered the statement Champions League win Mikel Arteta had demanded as they swept aside Sporting 5-1.
Arteta wanted his team to prove their European credentials following some underwhelming displays away from home, and the Gunners manager got exactly what he asked for.
Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard got their continental campaign back on track in style following the 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan last time out.
Predicted line-ups
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.
Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
Prediction: Both West Ham and Arsenal go into this game with a renewed sense of confidence, but even after their win on Tyneside, it would be a huge surprise if the Hammers were able to cause an upset over their North London opposition. It might not be easiest of tasks, but expect Arsenal to come out on top. West Ham 1-2 Arsenal.
Is West Ham v Arsenal on TV?
When is the match?
West Ham will face Arsenal at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 30 November at the London Stadium in London, England.
Where can I watch?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Team news
The most notable omission for West Ham will be seen on the sidelines, with Lopetegui banned from the touchline after picking up his third booking of the season against Newcastle.
In a boost for the Hammers, Edson Alvarez returns from a recent suspension and his available for selection once again. Mohammed Kudus will meanwhile serve the last of his five-match ban.
Arsenal’s defensive injury woes may have been further exacerbated in midweek after Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off against Sporting with five minutes to play, with Arteta citing that the Brazilian was withdrawn after feeling ‘discomfort’.
This comes after Ben White underwent an operation to address a long-standing knee problem over the international break, which will leave him out of action for a number of months. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also unavailable due to a knee injury.
West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE
Arsenal are back in action on Saturday evening as they make the short trip to West Ham United for an all-London Premier League clash.
The Gunners are in high spirits off the back of an emphatic Champions League victory in midweek, dismantling Sporting CP in a 5-1 thrashing at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.
After getting back to winning ways against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Mikel Arteta will be eager for his side to keep up their recent return to form against the Hammers, who will similarly go into the contest with renewed confidence.
Julen Lopetegui experienced a much-needed reprieve in the West Ham hot seat after sealing a vital three points away at Newcastle on Monday, defeating the Magpies 2-0 in an impressive victory.
While the win was enough to spare the Spaniard his job for at least another week, the visit of Arsenal poses a much tougher task for Lopetegui, who is in desperate need of a positive result at home.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham.
The Hammers host Mikel Arteta’s side in a difficult clash for Julen Lopetegui’s men, who sit 14th in the league.
Meanwhile, the Gunners travel to the London Stadium looking to keep up the chase with Liverpool, with the league leaders facing Manchester City tomorrow.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates here.
