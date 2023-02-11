West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League line-ups and team news as Madueke and Felix start
Both West Ham and Chelsea are looking for a timely boost from this London derby amid indifferent form in the Premier League
West Ham United are taking on Chelsea in a London derby between two sides aiming to push up the table after underwhelming in the first half of the season.
The Hammers come into the game 17th in the table only one point clear of the relegation zone, while Graham Potter’s Blues are ninth and a gaping 10 points from the Champions League positions. Both sides have only one win from their past five league games and are desperate to find their best form against their rivals across the city.
West Ham are unchanged from the draw with Newcastle last time out. Joao Felix comes straight back into the Chelsea team after serving his three-match ban following that red card on debut. January signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nonu Madueke all start, while Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech are all benched.
Follow the latest score and match updates from the Premier League game at the London Stadium below.
West Ham vs Chelsea
This is a London derby of two struggling sides.
Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez: Future teammates or midfield rivals?
Sports reporter Jamie Braidwood has taken a closer look at the engine room today where Declan Rice faces off against Enzo Fernandez:
The timing from David Moyes was conspicuous. Enzo Fernandez, the new holder of the British transfer record, had just made his Chelsea debut when Moyes jumped at the chance to praise a player of his own. He was glowing about the performance of Declan Rice in West Ham’s battling 1-1 draw at Newcastle, and chose to deliver a clear statement on how Chelsea’s £106m signing of Fernandez had altered the transfer market – as well as the value of his captain. “Undoubtedly he’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham,” Moyes said. “I think Dec will be blowing that out of the water, that’s for sure, when it comes around.”
For as much as West Ham and Moyes hope it’s not, “when it comes around” is increasingly certain to be this summer, when Rice will enter the final year of his contract. It is a crucial time for West Ham, given it is unlikely that Rice will extend his nine-year association with the club beyond his current deal. If Moyes’s assertion is correct and the England international commands a £106m-plus fee this summer, West Ham would risk losing him for nothing if they do not sell. But with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all gathering, the ball is in West Ham’s court to drive up the price as much as they can – a point Moyes made sure to make.
And if Moyes is correct, when West Ham host Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday, the most expensive signing in Premier League history will face the player who could be its next record-breaking transfer. It will be the first meeting of Rice and Fernandez but depending on what unfolds in the coming months, it could be the first of many, or the last at club level for some time. With Chelsea and Arsenal set to be the leading contenders for Rice this summer, they may start next season as teammates, or as midfield rivals.
West Ham vs Chelsea
Some of the Chelsea player reporting for duty in east London this lunchtime:
West Ham team news
West Ham are unchanged from the draw with Newcastle last time out. Thilo Kehrer is fit to start at the back despite concerns over a hamstring injury.
Chelsea team news
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of the squad once more.
Chelsea team news
Joao Felix comes straight back into the Chelsea team after serving his three-match ban following that red card on debut. January signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nonu Madueke all start, while Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech are all benched.
West Ham vs Chelsea: confirmed line-ups
West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio.
Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Madueke, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz.
West Ham vs Chelsea: team news
Thilo Kehrer sustained an injury at Newcastle last week and was removed at half time, with the defender set to be unavailable along with Kurt Zouma, Maxwell Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.
Raheem Sterling is the latest to join Chelsea’s lengthy injury list after picking up a knock in training but the Blues are set to be boosted by the return of Joao Felix, who is available again following his three-match suspension for being sent off against Fulham on his Premier League debut.
Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but remain doubts while Graham Potter may also have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund, especially with Reece James and Ben Chilwell only just returning from injury.
West Ham vs Chelsea - LIVE
Follow the latest score and match updates from the Premier League game at the London Stadium.
