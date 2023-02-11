Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell on the pitch ahead of kick-off (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

West Ham United are taking on Chelsea in a London derby between two sides aiming to push up the table after underwhelming in the first half of the season.

The Hammers come into the game 17th in the table only one point clear of the relegation zone, while Graham Potter’s Blues are ninth and a gaping 10 points from the Champions League positions. Both sides have only one win from their past five league games and are desperate to find their best form against their rivals across the city.

West Ham are unchanged from the draw with Newcastle last time out. Joao Felix comes straight back into the Chelsea team after serving his three-match ban following that red card on debut. January signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nonu Madueke all start, while Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech are all benched.

Follow the latest score and match updates from the Premier League game at the London Stadium below.