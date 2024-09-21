West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from London Stadium
Enzo Maresca’s side can push into the top four if they defeat the Hammers this afternoon
West Ham United host Chelsea in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off with the aim of moving up the table after a middling start to the season.
The Hammers’ only win of the campaign came against Crystal Palace back in August and they drew 1-1 with Fulham last time out. Manager Julen Lopetegui is attempting to build a more progressive and attacking side and will have been impressed with their early performances despite results not exactly falling their way.
Today’s opponents are Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea. Currently eighth in the table, the Blues are running hot and cold with a 6-2 mauling of Wolves followed up by a 2-0 defeat at home to Man City. Three points today will likely take them into the top four but there are questions for Maresca to answer over his best starting line-up with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson fighting to lead the line.
Team news on the way...
A 12.30 kick off means a bit of morning Premier League team news - we will very soon find out this afternoon’s combatants at the London Stadium. Will Enzo Maresca stick with a settled side? Does Julen Lopetegui have a curveball up his sleeve?
Enzo Maresca urges his Chelsea players to ignore external noise
Enzo Maresca told his Chelsea players to continue to shut out external noise after they secured a second Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth last weekend.
The Blues remained in the headlines during the September international break after reports emerged of a rift between co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.
It is the latest off-field problem for Maresca to handle after he fielded various questions over the future of several players during a busy summer of transfer activity.
Chelsea made it back-to-back Premier League away wins under Enzo Maresca.
West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE
A very good morning and welcome along to The Independent’s live coverage of the opening clash of the Premier League weekend. It’s to the east of London we head as West Ham prepare to host Chelsea in an intriguing little lunch-time number to whet the appetite ahead of a busy weekend in the English top flight.
Kick off is at 12.30pm BST.
