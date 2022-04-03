Close Lampard leads training after international break

West Ham United welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon with both sides needing points in pursuit of their ambitions at opposite ends of the table.

David Moyes’s side pulled off a heroic comeback against Sevilla to reach the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will now face Lyon, but their success in Europe does seem to be having a negative impact on their pursuit of a top-four place as they slip further behind Arsenal.

Everton’s need for points is far more desperate, though, with Frank Lampard’s side now scrapping for survival and their record of having played in every Premier League season under serious threat.

The Toffees have lost four of their last five league games and are 17th, just three points clear of the relegation zone, albeit with games in hand, although victory over Newcastle prior to the international break did help to alleviate some of the gloom.

Follow live updates from a crucial clash at both ends of the table at the London Stadium: