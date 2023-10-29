(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

West Ham United come into this fixture having won just one of their last five in the top flight, but they still sit ninth and have won in both the Carabao Cup and Europa League during that period. David Moyes is certainly overseeing a better start to the domestic campaign than last year and they are favourites for three points at home.

As for his old club Everton, they are reeling from the recent death of chairman Bill Kenwright, while on the pitch they are struggling after just two league wins this term so far. Sean Dyche’s team sit 16th, two points above the drop zone.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.