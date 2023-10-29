West Ham vs Everton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Dominic Calvert-Lewin winner
West Ham United come into this fixture having won just one of their last five in the top flight, but they still sit ninth and have won in both the Carabao Cup and Europa League during that period. David Moyes is certainly overseeing a better start to the domestic campaign than last year and they are favourites for three points at home.
As for his old club Everton, they are reeling from the recent death of chairman Bill Kenwright, while on the pitch they are struggling after just two league wins this term so far. Sean Dyche’s team sit 16th, two points above the drop zone.
Calvert-Lewin scored his 50th Premier League goal to help Everton beat West Ham. The hosts had the first chance of the match. Paqueta flicked the ball over the head of Patterson and drilled a pass across to Bowen, but he blasted his shot wide. Harrison had a shot saved by Areola before an entertaining second half. Bowen had a goal-bound effort blocked by Branthwaite, with Everton scoring soon after. Harrison found Calvert-Lewin, who rolled past two defenders before driving his strike across the goal and into the bottom corner. Bowen smashed a shot over from a tight angle before Doucoure had a golden opportunity. He got onto the end of a clever flick from Calvert-Lewin, but his effort was pushed wide by Areola. Paqueta then found Benrahma with an excellent cross for West Ham's final chance. However, his powerful volley was stopped by Pickford. Attention now turns to the EFL Cup. West Ham host Arsenal and Everton welcome Burnley. That's all for today, goodbye.
FULL-TIME: WEST HAM 0-1 EVERTON
Kudus helps the ball down the right to Bowen, who tries to send a cross into the box. However, it takes a deflection off an Everton defender and into the path of Pickford.
CHANCE! Ings drifts over to the left to receive the ball. He has options in the middle and attempts to loop a cross into a dangerous area but sends it straight into the gloves of Pickford.
Benrahma has possession on the left and goes from side to side to try and beat Harrison, but the winger stays with him and pokes it away. West Ham had players in the box waiting for a cross.
The West Ham players are furious. The game is stopped with McNeil on the floor. The Everton man stays on the floor for a short period before returning to his feet.
Paqueta switches the play from right to left, with Benrahma taking the ball down well. He attempts to beat Patterson, but the right-back makes a good tackle. The Everton man has had an excellent half.
There will be six minutes of additional time.
SAVE! Pickford make another strong stop. Paqueta curls a first-time cross from the right towards Benrahma, who crashes a volley on target. Pickford gets behind it and pushes his powerful strike away.
Everton make their first change of the game. Chermiti is given a chance to make an impression up front and replaces Calvert-Lewin, who could have scored the winner with his goal earlier in the half.
