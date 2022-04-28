Oliver Glasner is confident his frankfurt team can get the Europa League result over West Ham.

The two teams will face off in the first leg of the semi-final on Thursday but the manager already has one eye on the final.

“Intensive preparation for this semi-final is now under way,” Glasner declared to UEFA. “Now there is no fatigue; now there’s joy, now there’s excitement. Now it’s on to the finals!”

Frankfurt will face an uphill battle on Thursday though as they will travel to the London Stadium to face the Hammers.

But who is more likely to win and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 28 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be live on BT Sport and subscribers will also be able to stream the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

West Ham are in an injury crisis as Issa Diop is out alongside Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna. David Moyes will have free pick of the rest of his squad.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, will be without Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic who are both suspended. Other than that the German side do not have injuries to contend with.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku; Fornals, Bowen; Antonio

Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, Hasebe; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Kamada, Lindstrom; Borre

Odds

West Ham - 10/11

Draw - 23/10

Frankfurt - 3/1

Prediction

West Ham have the home advantage and have been courageous in their European run so far. Frankfurt will cause them problems and their defence will be tested but the Hammers should be able to get a win. West Ham 2-0 Frankfurt.