West Ham face an uphill battle to remain in Europe’s second-tier competition when they host Freiburg this evening.

The Hammers fell to a controversial 1-0 defeat in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. David Moyes’ side were controversially denied a late penalty to level the tie.

The two teams have already faced each other in the competition this year. In the group stages, West Ham won both matches and will have the benefit of the home advantage as they look to turn over the deficit and reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

In the pre-match press conference, Moyes insisted the club have been enjoying their recent European runs, he said: “If you want to be on the big stage, now is the time to act. If you can’t perform, don’t go on stage. From the first game we had in Europe, we’ve been on a good ride and no one wants that to end.”

