The Europa League group stage reaches the midway point tonight as West Ham United face Genk.

Two victories over Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Wien have David Moyes’ team top of the group and big favourites to see off their Belgian opponents tonight, which would leave them in a very strong position to reach the knock-out phase.

The boss may then be tempted to put another strong side out to get the job done as quickly as possible, particularly on home soil for this game with the fans hoping to see stories being written at their still-new ground.

Genk have struggled domestically this season and sit eighth in the league, with one win and one defeat in the Europa group so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 21 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Alex Kral is out after missing the weekend game due to a positive Covid test but Vladimir Coufal should return. Even so, Ben Johnson could keep his place after a good performance against Everton. Mark Noble is a doubt.

Daniel Munoz is suspended for Genk after being sent-off in their last Europa League match.

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Vlasic, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

GNK - Vandevoordt; Preciado, Cuesta, Lucumi, Arteaga; Heynen, Thortvedt, Eiting; Ito, Onuachu, Bongonda

Odds

West Ham 7/18

Draw 19/4

Genk 9/1

Prediction

No need for the Hammers to change too much and no reason to think they won’t produce the goods once more. West Ham 2-0 Genk.