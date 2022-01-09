West Ham vs Leeds LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates as Lewis Bate makes debut
Follow all the action from the all-Premier League clash at the London Stadium, plus scores from the rest of the third round fixtures
Follow live updates as West Ham host Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon. The Hammers have enjoyed a strong season in the cup competitions so far this campaign, defeating both Manchester United and Manchester City as they reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, while also progressing to the knockout stages of the Europa League under David Moyes. Back-to-back Premier League wins over Watford and Brighton have also moved West Ham back inside the Premier League’s top five ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Norwich.
It’s been five years since Leeds last progressed past the third round of the FA Cup, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side losing at this stage in each of the last four seasons. Leeds secured a vital win over Burnley in their last Premier League fixture to ease their relegation concerns and a cup run this season would be fitting on what is the 50th anniversary of their FA Cup winning campaign of 1971-72, which remains the only occasion in which the club have won the competition. Follow live updates from the all-Premier League clash between West Ham and Leeds below.
Luton 2-0 Harrogate
GOAL! Cameron Jerome had doubled Luton’s lead in their cup tie over Harrogate. There’s just over 30 minutes to play in that match and Luton have on foot in the fourth round.
West Ham vs Leeds
David Moyes spoke to ITV about the opportunity for Nikola Vlasic to cement a place in the West Ham starting line-up with some good performances. He said:
West Ham vs Leeds
15 minutes to go until kick off with the warm-ups well underway at the London Stadium. West Ham have named a strong team with Leeds perhaps forced into a mixture of youth and experience. Who will come out on top today?
West Ham vs Leeds: The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp
Also kicking off at 2pm today is Liverpool’s match against Shrewsbury. Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.
The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period.
The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.
The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp
With the chances of winning the Premier League looking ever more remote, the two domestic cups have taken on far more importance, starting with Shrewsbury Town on Sunday
West Ham vs Leeds
Today’s clash is just the third time that these two teams have faced each other in the FA Cup.
Leeds prevailed 1-0 in a second-round replay in February 1924 before West Ham won 4-1 in a fourth round tie in January 1930, with Vic Watson scoring all four goals.
West Ham vs Leeds: Bielsa on desire to win
Marcelo Bielsa says that Leeds have an undiminished desire to win every game they play and to challenge for trophies in all the competitions they are a part of.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference he said:
West Ham vs Leeds
West Ham have won the last three meetings between the two teams, including both in the Premier League last season. The last time Leeds won against West Ham was in 2005, with their last win away from home coming in a 4-3 thriller back in November 2002.
West Ham vs Leeds: Elsewhere in the FA Cup
There was an early kick off today between Luton and Harrogate. That match has reached half-time with Elijah Adebayo’s right-footed shot from inside the box giving Luton a 1-0 lead at the break.
West Ham vs Leeds: A long wait
It is exactly 50 years since Leeds United won the FA Cup for the first and only time in the club’s 103-year history.
They faced Arsenal in the 1972 FA Cup final and came out 1-0 winners thanks to a header from England legend Allan Clarke who also scored in Leeds’ Fair Cup (now Uefa Europa League) final victory over Juventus a year earlier.
Can the Whites emulate that historic success again this season?
West Ham vs Leeds: No replays and more subs
Due to the fixture backlog caused by Covid-19 postponements the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup will be settled with one game.
Replays have been scrapped this season to help ease the fixture congestion and any draws over 90 minutes will be settled with 30 minutes of extra time and penalties to decide the winners.
Clubs can also name nine substitutes and use five in the cup.
