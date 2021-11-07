West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium as Jurgen Klopp’s side try to close the gap to league leaders Chelsea
Liverpool face West Ham United today as they try to continue the stunning away form which has underpinned their season so far, against a Hammers side flying themselves at home and abroad.
The Reds have scored a minimum of three goals in all five of their away fixtures so far this season, including five each in their most recent two victories, over Watford at Vicarage Road and Manchester United at Old Trafford. With 29 goals in 10 matches so far, Jürgen Klopp’s men are the top scorers in the division.
The Irons, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches in the league and are going well in Europe too, leading their group by four points with two matches remaining. Both of their league defeats this season have come at home, though, against Brentford and Manchester United. Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium below, following the conclusion of Everton vs Tottenham.
West Ham vs Liverpool: Players out ahead of kick-off
The players have emerged onto the pitch and we’ll have a moment of silence ahead of the match for Remembrance Day.
It’s a big match here - West Ham can go above Liverpool if they win today, but if the Reds take the three points, they can go back to within a point of Chelsea at the top of the table.
In midweek West Ham drew on Thursday, while Liverpool won on Wednesday in the Champions League.
West Ham vs Liverpool
The players are in the tunnel and the atmosphere at the London Stadium is bouncing ahead of the final fixture of this Premier League weekend.
And it’s a cracker, a meeting of third and fourth in the table before kick off, which is coming up shortly!
West Ham vs Liverpool: 10 mins to kick-off
We’re fast closing in on the referee’s whistle to get matters underway at the London Stadium.
The Hammers come into this match having won five of the last six - the other a midweek draw in the Europa League - and David Moyes has just clocked up his 1000th match as a manager. The job he has done has been nothing short of exceptional, but given the massive hurdles they have had to overcome and a whole load of new ones which will fast appear in 2022, do they need to go all-in for success this season? Is it this year or nothing for the Hammers? Karl Matchett looks into the improvement and whether it can be long-lasting.
West Ham’s huge chance to end long trophy wait – but is it all or nothing this year?
The Hammers head into the game against Liverpool on a run of five wins in six across all competitions
West Ham vs Liverpool team news
The Reds show just one change to midweek, with Kostas Tsimikas replaced at left-back by Andy Robertson. That means Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeps his place in midfield and Joel Matip is selected in defence ahead of Ibrahima Konate. Captain Henderson makes his 300th league appearance for Liverpool.
LFC XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane
West Ham vs Liverpool team news
No surprises for West Ham as they stick with the 4-2-3-1 which has served them well this season, with a full-strength team on show.
Ben Johnson gets the nod at right-back, while Antonio is fit to start up front.
WHU XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio
Full time - Everton 0-0 Tottenham
All over despite a tempestuous finish. Yellow card for Skipp for stopping a counter-attack, Richarlison goes down again to no avail, a late corner for Spurs comes to nothing and the same set-piece situation for Everton at the other end is also wasted.
A clean sheet is a positive at this stage for both teams, but another game without a win is also a concern for both.
Everton 0-0 Spurs
Red card! 90’ +1 - Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Yes - Holgate is shown the straight red instead. The clearance was fine but his leg then extended and studded the Spurs man very high up, no question it was dangerous play really.
Gbamin is on for the closing minutes for the home side. Spurs look to sneak the three points late on with Lo Celso delivering the free-kick...which is well-cleared by Gbamin, who heads over his own goal.
90’ - Everton 0-0 Tottenham
Four minutes added on.
Yellow card for Mason Holgate for a clearance which he followed through straight into the upper leg of Hojbjerg...think he might be in trouble here, the Everton man.
