Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (PA Wire)

Liverpool face West Ham United today as they try to continue the stunning away form which has underpinned their season so far, against a Hammers side flying themselves at home and abroad.

The Reds have scored a minimum of three goals in all five of their away fixtures so far this season, including five each in their most recent two victories, over Watford at Vicarage Road and Manchester United at Old Trafford. With 29 goals in 10 matches so far, Jürgen Klopp’s men are the top scorers in the division.

The Irons, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches in the league and are going well in Europe too, leading their group by four points with two matches remaining. Both of their league defeats this season have come at home, though, against Brentford and Manchester United. Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium below, following the conclusion of Everton vs Tottenham.