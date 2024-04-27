West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score updates as Luis Diaz denied penalty by offside flag
Liverpool’s title hopes are looking slim but Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to bounce back as they visit West Ham
Liverpool travel to West Ham knowing that only a win will do if they are to keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League alive.
Jurgen Klopp’s title hopes were dealt a major blow in midweek as a 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Merseyside derby left the Reds third in the title race, with Manchester City climbing above Liverpool following a 4-0 win at Brighton on Thursday.
Klopp, who has just four games left in charge, said Liverpool require a “crisis” at City and Arsenal to stand a chance of winning the league, but they also must improve their own form after captain Virgil van Dijk questioned their desire at Goodison.
West Ham, meanwhile, still have faint hopes of qualifying for Europe next season, as David Moyes’s side look to bounce back from a 5-2 thrashing at Crystal Palace last time out.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
31 mins: Save by Alisson after Coufal’s shot from the edge of the box deflects off a Liverpool block. Comfortable in the end for the Liverpool goalkeeper.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
29 mins: Half-chance for Liverpool as it breaks to Alexander-Arnold out wide. He thumps his shot straight at Areola and the goalkeeper’s technique is strange to say the least, as he choses to parry it out. West Ham scramble clear.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
27 mins: PENALTY?! No! Diaz was just offside in the build-up, before Gakpo was caught by Ogbonna in the box. There’s also a handball from Ogbonna, who blocked Diaz’s shot.
Diaz, though, was offside. Just need VAR to confirm now.
VAR confirms it, but it too way to long for such a simple decision.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
25 mins: Here’s a sight... Antonio lines up a long throw but it doesn’t lead to a West Ham chance as Kudus heads gently towards Alisson. There have been some bright moments for both teams but this is very much a sleepy 12:30pm kick-off.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
22 mins: Chances for both teams on the break - first Quansah steps across and blocks Paqueta after Van Dijk was late on Antonio - avoiding a yellow card.
Then Gakpo almost gets in behind but Emerson recovers to get across and cut the threat out.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
21 mins: Alexander-Arnold.... always rising.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
19 mins: Gakpo is caught on the edge of the box by Kudus as he tried to turn. A very decent position this for Alexander-Arnold.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
16 mins: CLOSE! Decent move from Liverpool, with Diaz taking control on the edge of the box and feeding Gravenberch out wide. The Dutchman’s cross is driven low but just a yard ahead fof Gakpo, as Areola gathers.
Diaz then runs at Coufal and wins a corner for Liverpool.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
13 mins: SAVE! A poor ball from Elliott into midfield is snapped up by West Ham. Bowen has the chance to strike at goal and keeps it low, but doesn’t trouble Alisson.
Diaz is then well offside as Alexander-Arnold lifts a ball over the top.
West Ham 0-0 Liverpool
12 mins: Bowen sparks some life into West Ham with a lovely nutmeg on Mac Allister before driving forward. Liverpool clear for a corner, where West Ham make the first contact but Zouma can’t direct it towards goal.
