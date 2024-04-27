✕ Close Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool fans after Merseyside derby defeat

Liverpool travel to West Ham knowing that only a win will do if they are to keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s title hopes were dealt a major blow in midweek as a 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Merseyside derby left the Reds third in the title race, with Manchester City climbing above Liverpool following a 4-0 win at Brighton on Thursday.

Klopp, who has just four games left in charge, said Liverpool require a “crisis” at City and Arsenal to stand a chance of winning the league, but they also must improve their own form after captain Virgil van Dijk questioned their desire at Goodison.

West Ham, meanwhile, still have faint hopes of qualifying for Europe next season, as David Moyes’s side look to bounce back from a 5-2 thrashing at Crystal Palace last time out.

West Ham, meanwhile, still have faint hopes of qualifying for Europe next season, as David Moyes's side look to bounce back from a 5-2 thrashing at Crystal Palace last time out.