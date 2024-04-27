Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714219427

West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League score updates as Luis Diaz denied penalty by offside flag

Liverpool’s title hopes are looking slim but Jurgen Klopp’s side have the chance to bounce back as they visit West Ham

Jamie Braidwood
Saturday 27 April 2024 13:03
Comments
Close
Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool fans after Merseyside derby defeat

Liverpool travel to West Ham knowing that only a win will do if they are to keep their slim chances of winning the Premier League alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s title hopes were dealt a major blow in midweek as a 2-0 defeat to Everton in the Merseyside derby left the Reds third in the title race, with Manchester City climbing above Liverpool following a 4-0 win at Brighton on Thursday.

Klopp, who has just four games left in charge, said Liverpool require a “crisis” at City and Arsenal to stand a chance of winning the league, but they also must improve their own form after captain Virgil van Dijk questioned their desire at Goodison.

West Ham, meanwhile, still have faint hopes of qualifying for Europe next season, as David Moyes’s side look to bounce back from a 5-2 thrashing at Crystal Palace last time out.

Follow live updates from the Premier League fixture, below, and get the latest West Ham vs Liverpool predictions and odds, here

1714219375

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

31 mins: Save by Alisson after Coufal’s shot from the edge of the box deflects off a Liverpool block. Comfortable in the end for the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 13:02
1714219268

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

29 mins: Half-chance for Liverpool as it breaks to Alexander-Arnold out wide. He thumps his shot straight at Areola and the goalkeeper’s technique is strange to say the least, as he choses to parry it out. West Ham scramble clear.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 13:01
1714219094

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

27 mins: PENALTY?! No! Diaz was just offside in the build-up, before Gakpo was caught by Ogbonna in the box. There’s also a handball from Ogbonna, who blocked Diaz’s shot.

Diaz, though, was offside. Just need VAR to confirm now.

VAR confirms it, but it too way to long for such a simple decision.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:58
1714219034

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

25 mins: Here’s a sight... Antonio lines up a long throw but it doesn’t lead to a West Ham chance as Kudus heads gently towards Alisson. There have been some bright moments for both teams but this is very much a sleepy 12:30pm kick-off.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:57
1714218836

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

22 mins: Chances for both teams on the break - first Quansah steps across and blocks Paqueta after Van Dijk was late on Antonio - avoiding a yellow card.

Then Gakpo almost gets in behind but Emerson recovers to get across and cut the threat out.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:53
1714218739

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

21 mins: Alexander-Arnold.... always rising.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:52
1714218659

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

19 mins: Gakpo is caught on the edge of the box by Kudus as he tried to turn. A very decent position this for Alexander-Arnold.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:50
1714218525

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

16 mins: CLOSE! Decent move from Liverpool, with Diaz taking control on the edge of the box and feeding Gravenberch out wide. The Dutchman’s cross is driven low but just a yard ahead fof Gakpo, as Areola gathers.

Diaz then runs at Coufal and wins a corner for Liverpool.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:48
1714218287

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

13 mins: SAVE! A poor ball from Elliott into midfield is snapped up by West Ham. Bowen has the chance to strike at goal and keeps it low, but doesn’t trouble Alisson.

Diaz is then well offside as Alexander-Arnold lifts a ball over the top.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:44
1714218213

West Ham 0-0 Liverpool

12 mins: Bowen sparks some life into West Ham with a lovely nutmeg on Mac Allister before driving forward. Liverpool clear for a corner, where West Ham make the first contact but Zouma can’t direct it towards goal.

Jamie Braidwood27 April 2024 12:43

