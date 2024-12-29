West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Reds look to extend lead
Arne Slot’s side are looking stronger and stronger at the top of the Premier League as they make the trip to east London
Matters are looking better and better for Liverpool as the Premier League leaders face a Sunday evening trip to West Ham.
Arne Slot’s side are flying high at the top of the table, looking full of confidence and flow even amid some contract wrangling off the pitch. An early dent at Leicester proved little impediment as Liverpool again showed off their attacking prowess in a 3-1 victory that, with Chelsea dropping points, extended their advantage at the top with a game still in hand after the Merseyside derby’s postponement earlier this month. The futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk may be in some degree of doubt but there is certainty over their club’s place as red-hot title favourites.
Hoping to throw their charging visitors off course will be a West Ham side beginning, perhaps, to gel under Julen Lopetegui. The sack appeared to loom for the Spanish manager ahead of the meeting with Wolves early in December but it is now four games unbeaten after the narrow win at Southampton on Boxing Day. Can they lift their level and provide Liverpool with a stiff challenge?
Follow all of the latest from the London Stadium in our live blog below:
Liverpool’s unseen strength can help navigate contract distraction in title charge
New year, new context. Liverpool will enter 2025 top of the Premier League, a year of seismic change that could have sent them spiralling downwards instead sees them ending on a high. But if 2024 brought the departure of Jurgen Klopp, 2025 could see a trio of significant exits. From 1 January, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah will be able to discuss a summer move to a foreign club on a free transfer.
The date may not be ideal, given the first week of January contains a meeting with Manchester United. Yet Arne Slot has excelled in what could have been an awkward situation, smiling as he has declined to offer updates.
Liverpool's unseen strength can help navigate contract distraction to title
The Reds have a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League and despite uncertainty surrounding Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah’s futures, Arne Slot has detailed how his team are maintaining standards off the pitch
What is the Liverpool team news?
Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley miss out once again. Otherwise, Arne Slot has a full squad of players to choose from.
What is the West Ham team news?
Lukasz Fabianski, Carlos Soler and Max Kilman look set to miss out on Sunday after picking up injuries against Southampton on Boxing Day, while Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are suspended.
Good evening
West Ham host Premier League leaders Liverpool at the London Stadium this evening.
A much-needed win for the Hammers at Southampton on Boxing Day, courtesy of Jarrod Bowen’s goal, moved Julen Lopetegui’s side up to 13th in the table.
Liverpool, meanwhile, extended their lead at the top of the table after coming from behind to beat Leicester at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah scored his 16th league goal of the season in the win against Leicester, yet this is his last game before he can start talking to foreign clubs about leaving Anfield.
