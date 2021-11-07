Liverpool travel to East London to face West Ham United on Sunday afternoon as they look to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds progressed to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League with two matches to spare on Wednesday night after comfortably beating Atlético Madrid 2-0 at Anfield, but threw away a two-goal lead at home to Brighton last Saturday and dropped league points for the first time since the draw with Manchester City a month ago.

The Hammers, meanwhile, drew with Genk in midweek but secured a fantastic 4-1 away win at Villa Park last weekend to move into the Premier League top four, and could overtake the Reds with victory here as they enjoy a fine start to the season under David Moyes.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4:30pm in the UK on Sunday 7 November, and will take place at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Team news

Liverpool’s injury issues have been compounded by the hamstring problem suffered by Roberto Firmino against Atlético Madrid in midweek, which Jürgen Klopp described as “serious” in his Friday press conference and will keep the Brazilian out for at least four weeks. Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are also out until after the international break, but Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are available after returning in midweek.

David Moyes’ only injury concerns are Nikola Vlasic and Andriy Yarmolenko, who both missed the Europa League draw away at Genk on Thursday night, but neither would be likely to start here even if fully fit. Vladimir Coufal started at right-back in that fixture, suggesting 21-year-old Ben Johnson could be given his fourth successive league start in the Czech’s stead.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mané.

Odds

West Ham 39/10

Draw 16/5

Liverpool 3/4

Prediction

With two strong defences and both sides in strong form this will be a tightly contest matched, but the Hammers haven’t come up against anybody operating at the level Mohamed Salah is this season, and the Egyptian could prove the difference. 2-1 to Liverpool.