West Ham United are hoping to wreck Manchester City’s title hopes when the two sides meet at the London Stadium on Sunday.

David Moyes’s side were left heartbroken after crashing out in the Europa League semi-finals, but they showed their spirit with a 4-0 win over Norwich last weekend.

That was the Hammers’ first win in five league games. A shock victory over City would put them level on points with sixth-placed Manchester United heading into the final day of the season while a draw would all but assure them of seventh ahead of Wolves.

For Pep Guardiola’s side, the mission is simple: win their final two league games and they will be crowned champions.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 15 May at London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Angelo Ogbonna and Said Benrahma have both been ruled out. Michail Antonio and Craig Dawson are both doubts.

Manchester City will be without John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and Fernandinho. Aymeric Laporte is also a major doubt.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio

Manchester City: Ederson, Zinchenko, Ake, Egan-Riley, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden

Prediction

Manchester City are enduring an injury crisis in defence and West Ham should provide a tricky test, especially after a week’s rest following their exhausting Europa League campaign. Pep Guardiola’s side should have the quality and motivation to prevail, though, knowing they are just two wins away from the title.