The League Cup fourth round takes place this week and Wednesday sees an all-Premier League clash as West Ham United host Manchester City.

It’s a tough encounter for David Moyes and his team and they might feel harshly rewarded with it having knocked out Manchester United in the third round. City, meanwhile, saw off Wycombe Wanderers with ease.

The Hammers have impressed all season long, including in Europe, and it could well be a very tight encounter if Moyes opts to go full strength - though of course Pep Guardiola’s side have great quality in depth.

City have won the last four editions of this cup and are seeking a record-breaking fifth this term.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45 pm on Wednesday, 27 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture is not scheduled for live broadcast on UK TV.

What is the team news?

Alex Kral is still a doubt after Covid for the Hammers, denying David Moyes the chance to rotate in central midfield. Vladimir Coufal is also struggling to prove his fitness in time for the match. Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks and Issa Diop are options to come into the side if the boss wants to rotate.

Ferran Torres and Liam Delap are out for City, while Raheem Sterling missed the weekend win but could make this match. Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho are among the players who have been in and out of the side who will hope to feature here.

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Yarmolenko

MNC - Steffen, Egan-Riley, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Foden, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Odds

West Ham 33/5

Draw 19/5

Man City 1/2

Prediction

If the Hammers go with a strong line-up and City rotate, they could be the ones to finally end City’s dominance of this competition - but that’s a big ask considering their European exploits too. Big changes to the team could make it one-way traffic. West Ham 1-3 Man City.