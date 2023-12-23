Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham could climb above their opponents as they host Manchester United in London.

David Moyes elected to rest much of his first-choice side from the midweek Carabao Cup thrashing by Liverpool, prioritising this fixture as the Scottish manager eyes back-to-back Premier League wins.

The 3-0 victory against Wolves last weekend took them to within a point of Manchester United, who drew 0-0 at Anfield despite Diogo Dalot’s sending off in their last league outing.

But Erik ten Hag’s side can ill afford to drop points having already slipped behind in the top four chase with the halfway point of the season nearing.

When is West Ham vs Manchester United?

West Ham vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 23 December at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

David Moyes should bring back key figures like Kurt Zouma and Lucas Paqueta to his starting side after rotating in midweek cup action. Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet did not travel for that game due to illness and are doubts, while Michail Antonio has been continuing to recover from an injury suffered while away on international duty with Jamaica.

Diogo Dalot will be unavailable for this game after his sending off for two yellow cards last weekend, but Victor Lindelof could bolster Erik ten Hag’s defensive options. Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are among the Dutchman’s injury absentees.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Prediction

A draw. West Ham 2-2 Manchester United