Willy Kambwala warms up before kick-off at the London Stadium (Manchester United via Getty Images)

West Ham will leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table if they can beat Erik ten Hag’s struggling side, who have not won since the 6 December.

The Hammers have been in mixed form, with good wins over Tottenham and Wolves either side of a 5-0 thrashing by Fulham which had some fans calling for manager David Moyes to be sacked. But victory here would propel the Hammers to sixth in the league, for a few hours at least.

Moyes makes two changes with Alphonse Areola returning in goal and Konstantinos Mavropanos in at centre-back in place of Nayef Aguerd. Ten Hag meanwhile gives a debut to 19-year-old Willy Kambwala in central defence.

West Ham United: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen. Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.

Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Rashford, Eriksen, Reguilon, Pellistri, van de Beek, Mejbri, Bennett.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

