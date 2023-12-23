West Ham v Manchester United LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Willy Kambwala makes debut
Follow all the action from London Stadium as Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd side take on West Ham
West Ham will leapfrog Manchester United in the Premier League table if they can beat Erik ten Hag’s struggling side, who have not won since the 6 December.
The Hammers have been in mixed form, with good wins over Tottenham and Wolves either side of a 5-0 thrashing by Fulham which had some fans calling for manager David Moyes to be sacked. But victory here would propel the Hammers to sixth in the league, for a few hours at least.
Moyes makes two changes with Alphonse Areola returning in goal and Konstantinos Mavropanos in at centre-back in place of Nayef Aguerd. Ten Hag meanwhile gives a debut to 19-year-old Willy Kambwala in central defence.
West Ham United: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen. Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama.
Manchester United: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Shaw, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Hojlund. Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Rashford, Eriksen, Reguilon, Pellistri, van de Beek, Mejbri, Bennett.
Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)
Referee Simon Hooper blows his whistle to get the action under way.
The teams make their way out onto the field and we are almost ready to go at the London Stadium.
As for United, Erik ten Hag makes three changes from the goalless draw at Anfield. The most notable sees him hand a senior debut to 19-year-old Kambwala at centre-half. Fernandes returns from suspension and Wan-Bissaka replaces Diogo Dalot, who serves a one-match ban after his red card against Liverpool. Eriksen is back on the bench, where Rashford remains, but Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are absent.
Having prevailed in their previous meeting in May, West Ham are aiming to record successive Premier League victories over United for the first time since a run of three between December 2006 and December 2007.
Having named a much-changed side for the midweek EFL Cup quarter-final defeat at Liverpool, David Moyes makes just two alterations from West Ham's win over Wolves. Areola is back in goal after a wrist injury, while Mavropanos replaces Nayef Aguerd in the heart of defence. The latter misses out through illness, as does Maxwel Cornet, as a long-term knee problem keeps Michail Antonio sidelined.
SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, Rhys Bennett, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellestri, Sofyan Amrabat, Marcus Rashford.
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund.
SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen.
Sixth place is up for grabs in the early kick-off at the London Stadium, where the ninth-place Hammers welcome the seventh-place Red Devils. The hosts have taken 13 points from their last six games, while United arrive off the back of one win in five.
