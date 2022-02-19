West Ham welcome Newcastle to London this afternoon as the two sides prepare to play out what should be a competitive Premier League game.

Newcastle seemed almost destined for the drop but have rallied in recent weeks, going five games unbeaten – with three wins in their last three outings – to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

West Ham, meanwhile, have been in mixed form recently and drew 2-2 at Leicester last weekend, requiring a last-minute goal from Craig Dawson to rescue a point.

That result kept David Moyes’ side in fifth place ahead of this meeting with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who beat Aston Villa 1-0 last time out thanks to a free-kick from Kieran Trippier – who then went off injured.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 19 February, at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s app and website.

What is the team news?

Kieran Trippier suffered a fracture in his foot after scoring against Aston Villa (Getty Images)

Following the controversy around his cat-kicking incident last week, Kurt Zouma withdrew from West Ham’s line-up to face Leicester due to illness. The centre-back could return for the Hammers here, however.

For Newcastle, Trippier will be out for a few weeks at least as he recovers from a fracture in his foot, while fellow defender Javier Manquillo is also expected to miss out. Striker Callum Wilson remains a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Dummett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Odds

West Ham: 4/6

Draw: 11/4

Newcastle: 4/1

Prediction

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle.