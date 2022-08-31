Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After securing their first win of the Premier League season against Aston Villa, West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur in midweek action.

The London derby is the first of two in a challenging week for David Moyes’ side, who visit Chelsea on Saturday.

Tottenham beat Nottingham Forest to remain in the top four after an unbeaten start to the season, again looking a threat on the counter-attack even with Heung-min Son yet to find form.

Antonio Conte may look to rotate, particularly given a productive summer has left the Italian with a deeper squad at his disposal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is West Ham vs Tottenham?

West Ham vs Tottenham is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 31 August at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game online via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Having got a first win of the season against Aston Villa, David Moyes now faces two tough London derbies in a week with Chelsea to come on Saturday. Gianluca Scamacca was preferred to Michail Antonio in that victory but the pair could be used in tandem against Tottenham, with Jarrod Bowen perhaps given a rest after a slow beginning to his season.

Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp returned to Tottenham Hotspur training this week, with Antonio Conte waiting to see how the pair recover before deciding whether they are able to feature. The Italian may be tempted to bring Romero straight back in to a defence that wobbled at times against Nottingham Forest. Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil are expected to remain out, but Richarlison could start after making another impact from the bench. Rodrigo Bentancur could miss out after a bang to the head.

Predicted lineups

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Emerson; Antonio, Scamacca

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Richarlison

Odds

West Ham win 14/5

Draw 29/10

Tottenham win 42/41

Prediction

Tottenham looked vulnerable against Nottingham Forest but West Ham are yet to find form this season, with a number of key faces out of form, which could mean a narrow away win. West Ham 1-2 Tottenham