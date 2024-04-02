Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham host Tottenham in a midweek London derby as the pair look to push on in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ side suffered an extraodinary late collapse to let a 3-1 lead slip against Newcastle at the weekend.

It was a significant setback for West Ham as they target another qualification for European competition, allowing their opponents to move to within a point of them.

Spurs, meanwhile, struck late on to beat Luton and keep up their chase of a Champions League place at the weekend and will hope to put the pressure on Aston Villa, who do not play until later in the week.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Tottenham?

West Ham vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 8.15pm BST on Tuesday 2 April at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Alphonse Areola is unlikely to feature for West Ham after being taken off against Newcastle, leaving veteran Lukasz Fabianski to deputise. Nayef Aguerd could return in the back four but midfielder Edson Alvarez remains suspended.

Micky van de Ven and Richarlison were both back on the bench for Spurs against Luton, and Ange Postecoglou could now return the pair to the starting side. Brennan Johnson could also be promoted after making an impact after his introduction.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI:Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus; Antonio.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Odds

West Ham win 21/10

Draw 3/1

Tottenham win 11/10



Prediction

A narrow Tottenham win. West Ham 1-2 Tottenham.