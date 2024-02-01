Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1706816104

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Thursday 01 February 2024 18:30
Comments
London Stadium, the home of West Ham
London Stadium, the home of West Ham
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1706816060

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Goal Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell

1 February 2024 19:34
1706815865

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

KICK-OFF! West Ham get us underway here in London for the first half.

1 February 2024 19:31
1706815247

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

West Ham have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League home games. The last time they achieved four in a row came between December and January in 2009-10 under Gianfranco Zola.

1 February 2024 19:20
1706815179

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola, meanwhile, also names four changes from Bournemouth's 5-0 win FA Cup win against Swansea. Neto and Smith return in goal and defence to replace Travers and James Hill. Further forward, Tavernier is preferred to Sinisterra, while David Brooks is replaced by Semenyo, with the Welshman having recently completed a loan move to Championship side Southampton.

1 February 2024 19:19
1706814887

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

David Moyes makes four changes to his West Ham side that drew 2-2 against Sheffield United last time out. Vladimir Coufal is suspended after picking up a red card and so Ben Johnson comes in at right-back. Further forward, both Cornet and Ings drop to the bench, while Pablo Fornals misses out altogether, with the Spaniard closing in on a deadline-day move to Real Betis. In their place, there is a first start for new signing Kalvin Phillips after joining on loan from Manchester City, while Alvarez and Kudus return from injury and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

1 February 2024 19:14
1706814640

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Mark Travers, Philip Billing, Max Kinsey-Wellings, Luis Sinisterra, Chris Mepham, Gavin Kilkenny, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, Romain Faivre.

1 February 2024 19:10
1706814636

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Adam Scott, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

1 February 2024 19:10
1706814626

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Divin Mubama, Angelo Ogbonna, Kaelan Casey, Aaron Cresswell, Lewis Orford, Oliver Scarles, Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet.

1 February 2024 19:10
1706814610

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

WEST HAM (4-3-2-1): Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma, Emerson; Kalvin Phillips, Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarezl Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen.

1 February 2024 19:10
1706814600

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be heading into this fixture full of confidence after their comprehensive 5-0 win against Swansea in the FA CUP fifth round last Thursday. The Cherries, however, have lost their last two Premier League games and are winless against the Hammers in their last five games (D2, L3). A win tonight would move Andoni Iraola's side above Fulham and into 12th after the Cottagers drew 0-0 with Everton on Tuesday.

1 February 2024 19:10

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in