West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from London Stadium
Goal Dominic Ayodele Solanke-Mitchell
KICK-OFF! West Ham get us underway here in London for the first half.
West Ham have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League home games. The last time they achieved four in a row came between December and January in 2009-10 under Gianfranco Zola.
Andoni Iraola, meanwhile, also names four changes from Bournemouth's 5-0 win FA Cup win against Swansea. Neto and Smith return in goal and defence to replace Travers and James Hill. Further forward, Tavernier is preferred to Sinisterra, while David Brooks is replaced by Semenyo, with the Welshman having recently completed a loan move to Championship side Southampton.
David Moyes makes four changes to his West Ham side that drew 2-2 against Sheffield United last time out. Vladimir Coufal is suspended after picking up a red card and so Ben Johnson comes in at right-back. Further forward, both Cornet and Ings drop to the bench, while Pablo Fornals misses out altogether, with the Spaniard closing in on a deadline-day move to Real Betis. In their place, there is a first start for new signing Kalvin Phillips after joining on loan from Manchester City, while Alvarez and Kudus return from injury and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Mark Travers, Philip Billing, Max Kinsey-Wellings, Luis Sinisterra, Chris Mepham, Gavin Kilkenny, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, Romain Faivre.
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Antoine Semenyo, Adam Scott, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.
WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Divin Mubama, Angelo Ogbonna, Kaelan Casey, Aaron Cresswell, Lewis Orford, Oliver Scarles, Danny Ings, Maxwel Cornet.
WEST HAM (4-3-2-1): Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Kurt Zouma, Emerson; Kalvin Phillips, Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarezl Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse; Jarrod Bowen.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be heading into this fixture full of confidence after their comprehensive 5-0 win against Swansea in the FA CUP fifth round last Thursday. The Cherries, however, have lost their last two Premier League games and are winless against the Hammers in their last five games (D2, L3). A win tonight would move Andoni Iraola's side above Fulham and into 12th after the Cottagers drew 0-0 with Everton on Tuesday.
