West Ham United vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it’s Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Follow all the latest in the live blog below:
West Ham United vs Arsenal
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here. This season we're bringing you live coverage from every match in the Premier League, WSL, Championship, Carabao Cup and FA Cup from the third round onwards - as well as the best from the Champions League and beyond in Europe.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments