West Ham United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from London Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
SAVE! Bailey beats Emerson easily, then cuts a smart ball inside for Watkins, who appears on the right side of the area. The Villa striker shoots low and hard from a very tight angle, but Areola is equal to it, making a sharp stop with his feet!
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
A corner whipped in from the right by Bowen finds Paqueta on the edge of Villa's six-yard box, but the Brazilian's glancing header is steered comfortably over the crossbar.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
For the first time, West Ham are having to sit back a little more, as Villa dictate play with some precise passing. They've yet to make much progress into the final third, though.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Martinez makes a rare error, carelessly gifting the ball to Soucek on the edge of Villa's area, but Tielemans rescues his goalkeeper just in time with a well-judged challenge.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Rogers and Watkins combine just outside the box, but West Ham captain Zouma stands firm to see off the threat of Duran, who proved his potency again on Thursday, when scoring a powerful strike against Ajax.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
After Bowen is caught offside when through on goal, Aston Villa struggle to work their way past West Ham's closing down, as the home side try to apply early pressure.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Following their 4-1 win at Villa Park in October, Aston Villa are looking to complete a Premier League double over West Ham for just the second time; however, the Hammers are unbeaten in their last eight home games against today's visitors, since a 2-1 loss in April 2011.
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa kick off, and we are under way at the London Stadium!
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
The players are out on the pitch, and kick-off in this claret-and-blue contest is now just moments away!
West Ham United vs Aston Villa
Though Aston Villa's top scorer Watkins lasted only 33 minutes against Ajax before succumbing to a knee injury, he is fit to start today, alongside Colombian striker Duran. However, Villa captain John McGinn begins his three-match suspension today. Konsa is back from a European ban and starts in defence, but Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey all remain unavailable.
