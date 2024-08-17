Jhon Duran scored a late goal for Aston Villa against West Ham ( AFP via Getty Images )

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Aston Villa today in the Premier League.

Aston Villa hand debut to new signing Amadou Onana, with both sides having spent a lot of money this season.

Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene and Ian Maatsen are included on Unai Emery’s bench.

West Ham hand debuts to their new recruits Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez.

Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also all make their Hammers bows from the bench.

Aston Villa have lost their opening Premier League match in every one of the last three seasons, conceding 10 goals in those matches, but will be looking for an improved performance today.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below: