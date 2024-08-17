West Ham United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Duran winner seals visitors’ win
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Aston Villa today in the Premier League.
Aston Villa hand debut to new signing Amadou Onana, with both sides having spent a lot of money this season.
Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene and Ian Maatsen are included on Unai Emery’s bench.
West Ham hand debuts to their new recruits Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez.
Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also all make their Hammers bows from the bench.
Aston Villa have lost their opening Premier League match in every one of the last three seasons, conceding 10 goals in those matches, but will be looking for an improved performance today.
In a game of missed chances, Aston Villa emerged victorious in a 2-1 defeat of West Ham at the London Stadium. Lopetegui’s first match at the helm for the hosts did not get off to the best of starts as Villa debutant Onana headed home after four minutes to give the visitors an early lead. West Ham had put themselves firmly back in the contest just before half-time as Paqueta converted from the spot in the 37th minute. They could not keep the scores level, though, as Duran continued his fine form as a substitute, scoring the winner in the 79th minute. Five of his six Premier League goals have come as a substitute. It could have been more for Villa with Bailey and Maatsen both missing opportunities to score, though their output reflected a total xG of 1.89. West Ham, on the other hand, saw their expected goals sore with Soucek’s missed chances at the end, finishing on a total of 2.4xG. While expected goals suggest otherwise, Villa looked the better of the sides and took a deserved win away from home.
SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE EQUALISER! Kudus fires in a cross from the right and it's Soucek under it. His initial header goes straight into the air before it falls down to him almost on the goalline and he scuffs his shot over the bar with a flailing leg. His head is in his hands knowing that should have levelled it.
VILLA ALMOST HAVE A THIRD! Maatsen causes problems on the left once more for West Ham before finding Philogene on the overlap at the back post. He fires the ball back across goal but there is no one there to finish it off. Should he have shot himself?
West Ham are getting forward! A zipped cross off the right finds Summerville at the far post who controls the ball before trying to shoot. He does win the corner which Ward-Prowse delivers but Martinez does just enough to tip away.
Seven minutes of added time left for West Ham to equalise.
Philogene is not having the best of debuts as he looks nervy in the Villa defence. His latest blunder sees him enter the book for a foul on Summerville.
Nervy moments for Villa as they try to defend their lead. Ings gets the cross in off the right which is hit just past Summerville. It falls instead to Philogene, who scuffs it towards his own goal and sends Martinez scrambling to tidy up.
CLOSE FOR INGS! Summerville escapes down the right and manages to put in the cross at the byline. It takes a slight deflection but Ings gets his head to hit and flicks goalwards. The shot proves a stretch for Martinez but he manages to catch and avert the danger.
Lopetegui has made his move in his first game in charge as he shifts his team to playing three at the back with Ings entering the field as a second striker.
