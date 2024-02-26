✕ Close Moyes on West `Ham's shocking 6-0 defeat

West Ham are desperate for a first Premier League win of 2024 as the Hammers host Brentford at the London Stadium tonight.

David Moyes is under pressure to end the club’s eight-game winless run, with West Ham losing their last three to Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest to an aggregate score of 11-0.

Things went from bad to worse last weekend, as on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground. The hosts welcome back Lucas Paqueta, however, who has been a key absentee during their winless run.

Brentford have lost their last two games to Liverpool and Manchester City and Everton’s punishment being reduced has left Thomas Frank’s side in 16th, five points above the drop.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.