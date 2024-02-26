Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1708977666

West Ham United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Monday 26 February 2024 20:01
Comments
Close
Moyes on West `Ham's shocking 6-0 defeat

West Ham are desperate for a first Premier League win of 2024 as the Hammers host Brentford at the London Stadium tonight.

David Moyes is under pressure to end the club’s eight-game winless run, with West Ham losing their last three to Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest to an aggregate score of 11-0.

Things went from bad to worse last weekend, as on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground. The hosts welcome back Lucas Paqueta, however, who has been a key absentee during their winless run.

Brentford have lost their last two games to Liverpool and Manchester City and Everton’s punishment being reduced has left Thomas Frank’s side in 16th, five points above the drop.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Recommended

1708977613

West Ham United vs Brentford

Referee Simon Hooper blows on his whistle and we are underway at the London Stadium!

26 February 2024 20:00
1708975207

West Ham United vs Brentford

Brentford also note three changes from the side that lost to Manchester City last time out. Maupay, Jensen and Lewis-Potter come into Thomas Frank's starting XI, with Wissa, Janet and Roerslev all dropping to the bench.

26 February 2024 19:20
1708975137

West Ham United vs Brentford

Huge news for West Ham and that's the return of Paqueta, who plays for the first time since sustaining a calf injury against Bristol City on January 7. The Brazilian comes in for Antonio in one of three changes for the hosts, with Soucek in for the suspended Kalvin Phillips and Mavropanos taking Aguerd's spot at centre-back.

26 February 2024 19:18
1708975028

West Ham United vs Brentford

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Shandon Baptiste, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos.

26 February 2024 19:17
1708975010

West Ham United vs Brentford

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee; Keane Lewis-Potter, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Sergio Reguilon; Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney.

26 February 2024 19:16
1708974825

West Ham United vs Brentford

SUBS: Ben Johnson, Oliver Scales, Danny Ings, Nayef Aguerd, Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio, Angelo Agbonna, Divin Mubama, George Earthy

26 February 2024 19:13
1708974700

West Ham United vs Brentford

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Mohammed Kudus

26 February 2024 19:11
1708974007

West Ham United vs Brentford

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

26 February 2024 19:00
1708967188

West Ham United vs Brentford

Around 17 miles separate the two clubs by distance, while 11 points separate them in the Premier League. Brentford will be desperate to make it eight by the end of this evening after winning only once in their past 10 top-flight outings. Things are even nervier for Thomas Frank's men now after Everton's 10-point deduction for a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules was lowered to six today, meaning they have dropped to 16th in the table and only five points above the bottom three.

26 February 2024 17:06
1708966965

West Ham United vs Brentford

Hammers boss David Moyes has been feeling the heat of late amid an abysmal run of eight games without a win in all competitions, with West Ham yet to taste victory in 2024. The Scot confirmed on Friday that he has a new contract offer on the table but will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to sign. A win here would certainly easy the pressure a little bit.

26 February 2024 17:02

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in