Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1704223443

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Tuesday 02 January 2024 18:30
Comments
A general view of London Stadium
A general view of London Stadium
(Getty)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1704223388

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

De Zerbi makes two changes from the Tottenham win, although one of them is enforced as captain Lewis Dunk misses this game due to his one-match suspension for racking up five yellow cards in the league this term. Webster comes into centre-back alongside Van Hecke, while the fit-again Estupinan starts at left-back in place of Igor Julio, who is not in the squad at all. Milner also starts in the middle in what will be another milestone Premier League appearance for the veteran.

2 January 2024 19:23
1704223370

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The big news for West Ham is that Ghana manager Chris Hughton – a former Brighton boss, too, – has insisted Mohammed Kudus travels to the Africa Cup of Nations with his country before this game, so the in-form midfielder is absent for the Hammers. Lucas Paqueta is missing through injury, while an unhappy Vladimir Coufal is not present due to apparent unsettlement over his contract situation. Johnson, Benrahma and Fornals come into the starting XI from the Arsenal win as makeshift striker Bowen continues to lead the line.

2 January 2024 19:22
1704222033

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

SUBSTITUTES: Bart Verbruggen, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Evan Ferguson, Imari Samuels, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Leigh Kavanagh.

2 January 2024 19:00
1704222027

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

BRIGHTON (4-3-1-2): Jason Steele; Jack Hinshelwood, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, James Milner; Facundo Buonanotte; Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck.

2 January 2024 19:00
1704222019

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

SUBSTITUTES: Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Conor Coventry, Kaelan Casey, Divin Mubama, Levi Laing, Lewis Orford.

2 January 2024 19:00
1704222009

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Pablo Fornals, James Ward-Prowse, Said Benrahma; Jarrod Bowen.

2 January 2024 19:00
1704221645

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

As the Hammers overcame Arsenal, Brighton demolished the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham 4-2 at Amex Stadium on Thursday. Roberto De Zerbi’s side would leapfrog West Ham with a victory here, while the Seagulls sit just six points adrift of Spurs.

2 January 2024 18:54
1704221637

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham return to home comforts after an impressive 2-0 victory over Premier League title contenders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The Hammers have also won their last three games at London Stadium across all competitions, defeating Wolves, Manchester United and Freiburg – the latter in the Europa League – as David Moyes’ side shot up to sixth in the league table heading into Matchday 20. The hosts would move within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham with a victory here.

2 January 2024 18:53
1704221629

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League fixture between West Ham and Brighton at London Stadium.

2 January 2024 18:53
1704220208

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

2 January 2024 18:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in