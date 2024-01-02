West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from London Stadium
De Zerbi makes two changes from the Tottenham win, although one of them is enforced as captain Lewis Dunk misses this game due to his one-match suspension for racking up five yellow cards in the league this term. Webster comes into centre-back alongside Van Hecke, while the fit-again Estupinan starts at left-back in place of Igor Julio, who is not in the squad at all. Milner also starts in the middle in what will be another milestone Premier League appearance for the veteran.
The big news for West Ham is that Ghana manager Chris Hughton – a former Brighton boss, too, – has insisted Mohammed Kudus travels to the Africa Cup of Nations with his country before this game, so the in-form midfielder is absent for the Hammers. Lucas Paqueta is missing through injury, while an unhappy Vladimir Coufal is not present due to apparent unsettlement over his contract situation. Johnson, Benrahma and Fornals come into the starting XI from the Arsenal win as makeshift striker Bowen continues to lead the line.
SUBSTITUTES: Bart Verbruggen, Mahmoud Dahoud, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Evan Ferguson, Imari Samuels, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Leigh Kavanagh.
BRIGHTON (4-3-1-2): Jason Steele; Jack Hinshelwood, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour, James Milner; Facundo Buonanotte; Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck.
SUBSTITUTES: Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Conor Coventry, Kaelan Casey, Divin Mubama, Levi Laing, Lewis Orford.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Pablo Fornals, James Ward-Prowse, Said Benrahma; Jarrod Bowen.
As the Hammers overcame Arsenal, Brighton demolished the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham 4-2 at Amex Stadium on Thursday. Roberto De Zerbi’s side would leapfrog West Ham with a victory here, while the Seagulls sit just six points adrift of Spurs.
West Ham return to home comforts after an impressive 2-0 victory over Premier League title contenders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The Hammers have also won their last three games at London Stadium across all competitions, defeating Wolves, Manchester United and Freiburg – the latter in the Europa League – as David Moyes’ side shot up to sixth in the league table heading into Matchday 20. The hosts would move within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham with a victory here.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League fixture between West Ham and Brighton at London Stadium.
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
