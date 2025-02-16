Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 16 February 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as West Ham United face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the WSL:

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

16 February 2025 13:00

