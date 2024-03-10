West Ham United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from London Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Burnley get us underway in their yellow away kit...
The players are coming out and are ready for kick-off. Here we go!
Burnley, on the other hand, stick with the same starting 11 as the one that succumbed to a home defeat to Bournemouth last time around. Vincent Kompany is clearly showing loyalty and trust in his regular starters – let’s see whether they can reward him, and the fans, with a more clinical performance.
David Moyes makes four changes to his side after the Europa League defeat to Freiburg last Thursday night. Whilst Areola resumes his Premier League goalkeeping duties, the more notable changes in the Hammers’ backline are the replacements of Emerson with Cresswell and Zouma giving way to Aguerd. Phillips also starts ahead of Alvarez, and the former Manchester City midfielder will be keen to make an impression today and claim a more regular starting role.
SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Hannes Delcroix, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor, Zeki Amdouni
BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, Dara O'Shea, Charlie Taylor; Vitinho, Josh Cullen, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert; Jacob Bruun Larsen, David Fofana
SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson, Danny Ings, Divin Mubama, Edson Álvarez, George Earthy, Kurt Zouma, Michail Antonio
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Nayef Aguerd, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Aaron Cresswell; Kalvin Phillips, Tomas Soucek; Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen
Let’s take a look at the lineups for the clash at the London Stadium…
With a place in next season's Europa League within reach, West Ham United will be looking to add three more points and pile on the pressure on the teams above them. The Hammers trail fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by eight points for a spot in the Europa League. Burnley, meanwhile, slumped 2-0 against Bournemouth at Turf Moor in their last league match, extending their winless streak to nine, leaving them in 19th place on 13 points, 11 points from safety with 11 matches to play.
