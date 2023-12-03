West Ham United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Olise gets the better of Paqueta on the right-hand side and drives towards the byline. The Palace winger sends a cross into the box, but Areola is able to come out and collect and West Ham regain possession. The Eagles have enjoyed more of the ball in the opening few minutes of the game.
Palace get the game under way at the London Stadium!
The players are making their way out onto the pitch at London Stadium ahead of kick-off.
Meanwhile, Hodgson has made three alterations from Palace’s defeat away to Luton. Eberechi Eze, Cheick Doucoure, and Jeffrey Schlupp are all unavailable. Hughes and Richards come into the midfield for the Eagles, while Ayew is also in the starting XI further up the pitch.
Moyes has made two changes from the side who beat Burnley last time out in the Premier League. In defence, Kurt Zouma misses out and hasn’t made the squad. Mavropanos comes into the starting XI to make just his second Premier League start. There’s also a change in attack as Bowen returns from injury to lead the line, with Ings dropping to the bench.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: James Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Nathaniel Clyne, Malcolm Ebiowei, Naouirou Ahamada, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth, Jairo Riedewald.
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward; Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards; Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Michael Olise; Odsonne Edouard.
WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer, Divin Mubama.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson, Nayef Aguerd, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Vladimir Coufal; James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez; Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen.
Palace will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat away to Luton Town last week, giving the Hatters their first home victory of the Premier League season. Roy Hodgson’s side could be relying on the creativity of Michael Olise, who has been involved in seven goals in his last 10 fixtures in the competition (1 goal, 6 assists). The Eagles have found things difficult in their last 16 London derby matches (D5 L9), winning just twice, but both of those victories came against West Ham. A win today could see them climb above Chelsea in 11th place.
