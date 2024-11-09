West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates from London Stadium
Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Everton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay.
All three of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League goals against West Ham have come at the London Stadium, with the last two coming in 1-0 wins for Everton. Only against Newcastle (five) has he scored more away goals in the competition than he has at West Ham. The striker would love a goal this afternoon.
Ndiaye clumsily fouls Bowen and West Ham have a freekick of their own. The delivery is overhit and Pickford makes an easy claim.
Summerville attacks Young down the left before supplying Paqueta on the edge of the box. The Brazilian tries to play it through to the winger but Branthwaite is up to the task, making a key interception and averting the danger. West Ham have seemed to up the tempo in these last few minutes.
Antonio has space to run into; he finds Bowen down the right and the winger then play a pass across the face of the penalty area but there's no one in a West Ham shirt to finish off the move. The offside flag is up soon after, but that was the Hammers' first real venture forward in the match.
Everton have had five attempts so far, while West Ham have not even had a shot. A positive start from the visitors but they've yet to be rewarded for it.
Young wins a free-kick down the right, but Lindstrom's cross is a poor one and West Ham are able to clear their lines. Most of the game is currently being played in the home side's half of the pitch.
Ndiaye attacks Wan-Bissaka down the left before cutting inside and getting a shot off but Fabianski is down to make a comfortable save and hold onto it. Dyche's men are just starting to settle into the match and look to have gained the upper hand.
West Ham have won five of their last eight Premier League games against Everton (L3), as many as they had in their previous 30 against them (D9 L16). Can the Hammers continue their impressive record today?
Wan Bissaka's misjudged slide challenge sees Everton break in numbers. Gueye frees Doucoure in the penalty area but just as he takes the shot, Sommerville launches in to make a vital block. Brilliant defensive work from the winger.
It's been a rather cagey opening from both sides, with neither team doing enough to take the early iniative. Considering the form of both, it shouldn't come as a total surprise.
