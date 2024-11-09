Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates from London Stadium

Follow all the action from London Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 09 November 2024 15:27 GMT
Comments
(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Everton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.

Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

West Ham United vs Everton

All three of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League goals against West Ham have come at the London Stadium, with the last two coming in 1-0 wins for Everton. Only against Newcastle (five) has he scored more away goals in the competition than he has at West Ham. The striker would love a goal this afternoon.

9 November 2024 15:26

West Ham United vs Everton

Ndiaye clumsily fouls Bowen and West Ham have a freekick of their own. The delivery is overhit and Pickford makes an easy claim.

9 November 2024 15:25

West Ham United vs Everton

Summerville attacks Young down the left before supplying Paqueta on the edge of the box. The Brazilian tries to play it through to the winger but Branthwaite is up to the task, making a key interception and averting the danger. West Ham have seemed to up the tempo in these last few minutes.

9 November 2024 15:23

West Ham United vs Everton

Antonio has space to run into; he finds Bowen down the right and the winger then play a pass across the face of the penalty area but there's no one in a West Ham shirt to finish off the move. The offside flag is up soon after, but that was the Hammers' first real venture forward in the match.

9 November 2024 15:22

West Ham United vs Everton

Everton have had five attempts so far, while West Ham have not even had a shot. A positive start from the visitors but they've yet to be rewarded for it.

9 November 2024 15:19

West Ham United vs Everton

Young wins a free-kick down the right, but Lindstrom's cross is a poor one and West Ham are able to clear their lines. Most of the game is currently being played in the home side's half of the pitch.

9 November 2024 15:18

West Ham United vs Everton

Ndiaye attacks Wan-Bissaka down the left before cutting inside and getting a shot off but Fabianski is down to make a comfortable save and hold onto it. Dyche's men are just starting to settle into the match and look to have gained the upper hand.

9 November 2024 15:15

West Ham United vs Everton

West Ham have won five of their last eight Premier League games against Everton (L3), as many as they had in their previous 30 against them (D9 L16). Can the Hammers continue their impressive record today?

9 November 2024 15:14

West Ham United vs Everton

Wan Bissaka's misjudged slide challenge sees Everton break in numbers. Gueye frees Doucoure in the penalty area but just as he takes the shot, Sommerville launches in to make a vital block. Brilliant defensive work from the winger.

9 November 2024 15:12

West Ham United vs Everton

It's been a rather cagey opening from both sides, with neither team doing enough to take the early iniative. Considering the form of both, it shouldn't come as a total surprise.

9 November 2024 15:10

