West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium
The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.
Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.
Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.
Follow the live action below as West Ham United face Everton today in the WSL:
Match ends, West Ham United Women 2, Everton Women 0.
Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 2, Everton Women 0.
Delay in match because of an injury Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Attempt saved. Manuela Paví (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrina Gorry.
Attempt blocked. Heather Payne (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Watson.
Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Louna Ribadeira (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Emma Harries replaces Seraina Piubel.
