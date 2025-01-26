Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Chigwell Construction Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 26 January 2025 13:00 GMT
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as West Ham United face Everton today in the WSL:

West Ham United vs Everton

Match ends, West Ham United Women 2, Everton Women 0.

26 January 2025 16:55

West Ham United vs Everton

Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 2, Everton Women 0.

26 January 2025 16:55

West Ham United vs Everton

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

26 January 2025 16:52

West Ham United vs Everton

Delay in match because of an injury Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

26 January 2025 16:52

West Ham United vs Everton

Attempt saved. Manuela Paví (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrina Gorry.

26 January 2025 16:51

West Ham United vs Everton

Attempt blocked. Heather Payne (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Watson.

26 January 2025 16:50

West Ham United vs Everton

Sara Holmgaard (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

26 January 2025 16:50

West Ham United vs Everton

Attempt blocked. Louna Ribadeira (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

26 January 2025 16:48

West Ham United vs Everton

Substitution, West Ham United Women. Emma Harries replaces Seraina Piubel.

26 January 2025 16:46

West Ham United vs Everton

Foul by Justine Vanhaevermaet (Everton Women).

26 January 2025 16:45

